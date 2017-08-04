Thurley falls eight short of century in loss

Have your say

Cromer (229-8) beat

Old Buckenham (226-8)

by two wickets

A knock of 92 from Robert Thurley could not stop Old Buckenham from slipping to defeat on the Norfolk coast on Saturday.

Coming in at number three, Thurley went on to take the game to the home side’s bowling attack.

He remained unbeaten at the crease, with Andrew Lawrence (42) and Glen Meredith (48) providing able assistance as Old Bucks reached 226-8 from their 45 overs.

With a decent total to defend, it looked for a long while that the away side were going to be successful.

They had Cromer at 157-6 at one point, but the home side then rallied, losing just two more wickets as they reached their victory target with seven balls to spare.

Tom Alexander took three wickets for Old Bucks, while Rob Austin weighed in with two.

Tomorrow, Terry Perry’s team travel to Horsford II (1pm).

n Garboldisham (166) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of league-leading Downham Town (167-3).

Opener Dan Constable was Garboldisham’s top run scorer courtesy of his knock of 48.

The away side also had a useful contribution from tail-ender Pascal Walker (33).

Alex Hogg took two of the three Downham wickets that fell, but it proved to be a straightforward run chase for the home team.

An unbeaten 69 from Downham’s Patrick Yates did the majority of the damage.

Garboldisham host Fakenham tomorrow (1pm).

n In Division Four, Garboldisham II (267-5) ran out 99-run winners over Mundford (168-6) in a game that was reduced to 30 overs per side due to the threat of rain.

Daniel Philpott was the star of the show for Garby, first scoring an unbeaten 78 with the bat.

He then backed that up by taking two wickets as Garboldisham tied down the Mundford batsmen.