Tail-enders go close to sealing win for Garby

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK CRICKET

ALLIANCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Sprowston (173) beat

Garboldisham (168)

by five runs

A final-wicket stand from Rob Fuller and James Shepherd almost earned Garboldisham victory at Sprowston, but they eventually fell just short of their target.

Bowling first, Garboldisham claimed wickets at regular intervals with Kieran Pask, Alex Hogg, Dan Constable and Fuller all claiming two each.

Hogg was in particularly impressive form with the ball, conceding just 15 runs from his 10 overs — a return that included four maidens.

However, it was a tough wicket to bat on, highlighted by Garboldisham’s struggles when their innings started.

The top four batsmen all failed to reach 20 runs as Garbolidsham went into the drinks break on 103-4.

After the resumption, a middle-order batting collapse saw Danny Gash’s men reeling on 125-9 and staring defeat firmly in the face.

That saw Shepherd and Fuller come together at the crease and the duo went on to score 43 runs, before the latter was dismissed lbw off the bowling of Tom Keene for 27.

It left Garboldisham just five runs short of their hosts ahead of tomorrow’s home encounter against last season’s champions Brooke (1pm).

n A knock of 93 from James Worby helped Garboldisham II to record a 51-run victory over Hardingham.

After scoring 250-8 from their 45 overs, Garby’s second team bowled out their visitors for 199.

Sean Taylor was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2-21 from his nine-over stint.

n Despite a club-record first-wicket stand from Michael Hugman and Matt Wise, Stradbroke still ended up losing their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine East home encounter against St Margaret’s.

Stradbroke spin-bowler Brett Cotton did much of the damage in the first innings, recording figures of 3-22 as St Margaret’s restricted to 195-7 from 40 overs.

In reply, openers Hugman (33)and Wise (86) put together a 123-run partnership, going at six runs over.

However, the pair both fell to the bowling of Matt Smithbone, who went on to take a total of eight Stradbroke wickets for 30 runs.

Other than the openers, only one other Stradbroke batsman — Owen Morgan (18) posted double figures, with a further three scoring just one run apiece.

Tomorrow, Stradbroke return to action with the visit of Woodbridge & Old Woodbridgians (1pm).

The visitors are yet to play a competitive game this year.