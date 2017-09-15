Stradbroke end season with victory

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION NINE EAST

Stradbroke (138-4) beat Yoxford II (133-4)

by five runs

Stradbroke signed off for the season with a narrow vi ctory over Yoxford II on Saturday.

With the threat of rain, the encounter was reduced to 30 overs per side.

Stradbroke’s Michael Hugman (18) and Richard Pierce-Saunderson(19) offered stout support to leading run scorer David Allum, but with just 10 overs left, it looked like another inadequate target would be set.

However, Allum (45 no) galvanised James Gilbee into a counter attack and his 26 contained three sixes as Stradbroke reached 138-4

Dismissing Yoxford’s David Driver would be pivotal, but Stradbroke contrived to drop him four times.

But Ian Cattermole (10-3-30-2) kept the score in check and despite contributions from Scott Button(22, young Dylan Hirst(27 no) and Driver (72 no), they could only get Yoxford within five runs.

n Old Buckenham lost their Hunts County Bats Senior Cup final to North Runcton on Sunday by six wickets.