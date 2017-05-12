Spirited Diss U16s suffer loss

Diss Under-16s were beaten 34-14 in the Norfolk Plate final by their Holt counterparts.

The odds were stacked against them from the offset, with Holt having near-on 30 players to select from, while the young Blues had a the bare minimum 15 and no substitutes.

Nevertheless, they produced a spirited display and stuck to the task in hand, even when Holt applied some early pressure.

Once Holt had broken the seal, they went on to score four first-half tries, two of which were successfully converted, to open up a 24-0 lead at the interval.

The start of the second half saw Holt throw seven fresh players into the action and their domination continued with two more unconverted tries.

Further bad news came Diss’ way during that period when their number eight Miles Smith was knocked out and had to leave the field, reducing his side’s numbers in the process.

However, the tables turned with Ben Brown playing centre, he executed two well-timed bursts through Holt’s defence for a double score.

And Diss’ efforts were further rewarded after Kyle Harwood-Lefevre converted both of those tries.

Diss team: 1 Robert Balding, 2 Dan Blackburn, 3 Dan Whiting, 4 Rob Duffield, 5 Sam Fawcett, 6 Fred Sargent, 7 Tom Elkins, 8 Miles Smith, 9 John Webster, 10 George Jones, 11 Tom Jacka, 12 Ben Brown, 13 James Webster, 14 Kyle Harwood-Lefevre, 15 Nat Strange.