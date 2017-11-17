Spirited Diss are defeated away at the league leaders

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Chingford 41

Diss 12

Diss’ winless run has now stretched to four matches after they were defeated on the road at table-topping Chingford on Saturday.

But while the scoreline was very much one-sided, the visitors’ produced a spirited display, the type of which left them with plenty of reasons to remain positive.

Yet again, Diss allowed the opposition to score within the opening minutes due to poor defence from the three-quarters.

Chingford possess a potent back division and within the first 15 minutes they had scored three unanswered tries, all by moving the ball at pace and with width.

Diss responded to the cause in the 22nd minute by eventually getting their hands on the ball and driving close to the breakdown through their forwards.

The Diss forwards soon began to dominate as the stronger unit and took the initiative, driving Chingford back regularly to re-establish a foothold in the game.

As the match entered its second quarter, the Diss eight drove over the Chingford line.

Stephen Hipwell scored the vital try and Chris Beaird stepped up to convert to bring the away team back into the contest.

The Diss eight then dominated possession and put the league leaders under some intense pressure.

Dave Smith’s Blues should have scored a further try as the half concluded, but a lack of precision and patience meant they entered the half-time interval 17-7 down.

The second half opened with Chingford on the offensive, with Diss yet again falling off crucial tackles.

A missed kick to touch gave Chingford the opportunity to score another try through the heart of a ruck to establish a dominant lead yet again.

A further Chingford try in the 56th minute put the game out of reach for the Norfolk side, although this reverse stirred the Diss forwards back into action.

A superb driving maul from a lineout sent Hipwell over the line for the second time and gave the score some sort of respectability.

Unfortunately the wheels did fall off somewhat in the last 10 minutes with Matt Richards being shown a red card and two further Chingford tries being scored as the visitors’ side tired.

Ninth-placed Diss are without a fixture this weekend, with their return to action scheduled for November 25 at home against Ruislip, who sit directly above the Blues heading into the slip week (2.30pm).