Skipper will be missing for Diss until after Christmas

After a weekend off, Diss Rugby Club return to action tomorrow afternoon looking to tighten to their grip on top spot in the London League Two North East standings.

The comprehensive 94-15 victory over Campion on November 26 saw the Blues open up a healthy six-point lead at the summit.

And next up is a home encounter against eighth-placed Norwich (2pm), who head to Mackenders on the back of two straight victories in recent weeks.

Diss will have to make do without the services of captain Fraser Hall because of a knee injury that is likely to keep him on the sidelines until after Christmas.

In a further blow for head coach Dave Smith, Micky Fuller will play no further part this season due to a hand complaint that requires surgery.

However, there is a boost in the form Ed Hudson as the hooker is set to return to action after a four-week spell out with concussion.

“His mobility and tackling has been missed and he will be hungry to win his place back in the front row, however he is young and is again still developing,” coach Stuart Hudson said of the fit-again Hudson, who will start on the bench for Norwich’s visit.

In further team news, Hudson also confirmed that Jacob Page would miss out.

“The unlucky player at present is Jacob Page, another young player who has stepped up to the mark and delivered good performances whilst covering for injuries in the second row,” he said.

“Again he is developing and the experience he has gained in the last 10 matches will help to put pressure on the two current occupants of the second row berths — Ali Abercrombie and Will Hudson.”

When Diss hosted Norwich last season, the two sides played out a low-scoring 3-3 draw in treacherous weather conditions.

n Diss III will look to make it seven Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Three North victories in a row when they host Lowestoft and Yarmouth II (2pm).

The third team, who have tasted defeat just once all season long, currently top the table by a four-point margin from Holt II.