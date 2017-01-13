Sidelined players are starting to return for Diss RFC

Diss Rugby Club head coach Dave Smith is finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel with regards to his side’s injury problems, writes Liam Apicella.

Despite the fact that they hold a six-point lead at the top of the London League Two North East standings, the Blues were ravaged by injury problems throughout the first half of the season.

However, ahead of tomorrow’s home encounter against Romford & Gidea Park (2pm), Smith has revealed that he is close to having a full compliment of players available for selection.

“We have been so short of numbers at times and although we have been winning, it has still been tough,” he said.

“It has been a bit of an eye opener, but credit to the young lads that have come in because they done well.

“We are probably up to 95% availability now and that is going to make selection tricky. Some good players will be missing out.”

Saturday’s opponents Romford are the only team to have beaten Diss this term — a fixture that saw Smith’s squad once again decimated by injuries.

But this time around, Smith is confident of victory.

“Essex sides are always tough, but we have options now and are playing well,” he added.

Captain Fraser Hall will remain on the sidelines for the encounter at Mackenders because of an inflamed knee joint.