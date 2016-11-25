Seven-try victory sees Diss return to top of the perch

LONDON LEAGUE

TWO NORTH EAST

Diss 46

Woodford 17

Diss regained top spot in the standings courtesy of Saturday’s routine victory over Woodford at Mackenders.

The draw with Cantabrigian last time out had allowed Old Cooperians to replace the Blues at the summit, but this seven-try performance sees Dave Smith’s men lead the way once again.

Steve Hipwell got the ball rolling early on with a try after he broke through midfield, with Sean McClure adding the conversion.

A penalty from McClure followed soon after, before the visitors put 10 points on the board to level up the scoreline.

But Diss ended up taking a commanding 12-point advantage into the break with tries from Hipwell and Freddie Precious, one of which was converted by McClure.

Head coach Smith has recently bemoaned his side’s lacklustre second-half displays, but they kept their foot on the gas on this occasion to ensure there would be no Woodford comeback.

The four-try bonus point arrived when Phillip Le Leivre touched down in the corner — McClure again accurate with the boot.

Le Leivre went on to complete a hat-trick of tries before the final whistle, while Giles West also dotted down.

Woodford also ran in a try, but it did nothing to alter the one-sided nature of the scoreboard.

In a further boost, Old Cooperians lost 36-13 at Rochford Hundred, which means Diss now have a five-point lead heading into Saturday’s game at bottom-of-the-table Campion (2.30pm).

n Diss Colts came out on top, 20-10, in a keenly-fought encounter against their Cambridge Colts counterparts on Sunday.

In stormy conditions, the encounter turned out to be a major clash between both sets of forwards that did not let up for 80 minutes.

Diss’ Luke Miller opened proceedings, with a well-worked try from Charlie Hay feeding the perfect off-load.

Cambridge responded with an unconverted try, before Alex Leeder flew down the blindside to score Diss’ second try, which he converted himself.

The home team were awarded a penalty after that, with Leeder once again showing good accuracy with the boot as the ball drifted between the posts.

The visitors kept in contention with a try that saw them utilise the full width of the pitch, but the outcome was soon put beyond any doubt thanks to a try from Anton Limlei.