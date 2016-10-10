WEEKEND RUGBY ROUND-UP: Sudbury trounced on the road

HAMMERING: Ben Scully saw his Sudbury side suffer a hefy whitewash at Tring

Sudbury suffered their heaviest defeat for many years as they went down 90-0 away at Tring in the London League One North on Saturday.

