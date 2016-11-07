WEEKEND RUGBY ROUND-UP: Sudbury finally post first win

After eight failed attempts, Sudbury secured their first London League Division One North victory of the season on Saturday, while Bury St Edmunds also ended a winless streak of their own.

Ben Scully’s Sudbury had gone into their home encounter against Fullerians slightly cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

However, their seven-try 42-19 win, coupled with points deductions for fellow strugglers Barking and Letchworth, means that Scully’s men now have only a three-point deficit to bridge.

Meanwhile, after a sequence of four straight defeats in the National League Two South, Bury stopped the rot during their long trip to Exmouth.

The visitors, who were reduced to 13 men during the closing stages, edged the contest 29-26.

London League Two North East outfit Diss played out a 25-25 draw with Cantabrigian, while Newmarket lost their Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One fixture 8-7 to Crusaders.

In Division Two, Haverhill won 24-0 at Mildenhall, with Halstead running out 29-5 winners over Sudbury III in Division Three South.

RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE 2S

Exmouth 26 Bury St Edmunds 29.

LONDON ONE NORTH

Sudbury 42 Fullerians 19.

LONDON 2NE

Cantabrigian 25 Diss 25.

LONDON 3NE

Stowmarket 16 Ely 16.

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Newmarket 7 Crusaders 8, Thetford 17 Wymondham 20, Swaffham 12 Thurston 20.

Division Two South: Sudbury II 36 Hadleigh 17.

Division Two West: Mildenhall 0 Haverhill 24.

Division Three South: Sudbury III 5 Halstead 29