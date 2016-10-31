WEEKEND RUGBY ROUND-UP: Fourth straight defeat for Bury

Bury St Edmunds have dropped down to 11th in the National League Two South standings after they were beaten at home by Redingensians, while there was also defeats for Sudbury and Newmarket.

Hosting Bury went into the clash at The Greene King IPA Haberden looking to halt a run of three straight defeats.

However, they ended up losing out by a 20-point margin as the Berkshire-based visitors won through 37-17.

The result has left Gavin Hogg’s men just a point above the bottom three and five ahead of the bottom two.

Elsewhere, Alex Leeder scored two tries as Diss beat South Woodham Ferrers 27-20 to tighten their grip on top spot in the London League Two North East table.

Sudbury’s wait for a victory in the London League One North continues after they lost 34-22 at Ruislip, while Newmarket were downed 28-5 at Wymondham in the Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One.

Thetford beat Bury III 28-15 to stay top of Division One in an encounter that saw coach Nigel Brown get one over his former side.

RUGBY

RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE 2S

Bury St Edmunds 17 Redingensians 37.

LONDON ONE NORTH

Ruislip 34 Sudbury 22.

LONDON 2NE

Diss 27 South Woodham Ferrers 20.

LONDON 3NE

Ely 21 East London 29, West Norfolk 46 Stowmarket 31.

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Wymondham 28 Newmarket 5, Bury III 15 Thetford 28, Thurston 15 Colchester III 10.

Division Two South: Felixstowe v Hadleigh away w/o.

Division Two West: Haverhill 11 Cottenham Renegades 17, Cantabrigians II 64 Mildenhall 8.

Division Three South: Halstead v Uni of Essex home w/o.