Tigers put on Diss training camp

There was a major Aviva Premiership influence at Diss Rugby Club last week as the Leicester Tigers put on a five-day training camp.

Former Tigers player Steve Glitherow spearheaded the camp as the boys and girls were put through their paces at Mackenders.

“We have had a fantastic experience working with the Diss players,” he said.

“In every age group, both boys and girls, the players have trained together in a fun way, listening intently to our coaching team and playing some outstanding rugby.

“The facilities at Diss, the wonderful grounds and its support staff have been amazing. It’s always a club we look forward to visiting.”

n Diss RFC will be welcoming eight pub rugby teams from across East Anglia to take part in their 15th annual Diss Pub 7’s Festival tomorrow (12pm).

The tournament, which is sponsored by Adnams of Southwold, will include The Cock Inn from Diss and The Oaksmere from Eye.