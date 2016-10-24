RUGBY ROUND-UP: Draw ends Sudbury’s losing sequence, Bury beaten by leaders

After losing their first six games of the new London League One North season, Sudbury halted the rot thanks to a 29-29 home draw with Chingford on Saturday.

It appeared that the hosts, who were beaten 90-0 by Tring last time out, would have to settle for another defeat as the clock ticked down.

However, a solo try from Frazer Beckett in the closing stages hauled Sudbury level and ensured that the spoils were shared at Whittome Field.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds lost 45-14 to National League Two South leaders Chinnor, while Diss edged out Epping Upper Clapton 31-30 in a thrilling London League Two North East contest.

Newmarket returned to winning ways with a victory over Bury St Edmunds III, while there was also wins for Ely and Stowmarket in London League Three North East.

RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE 2S

Chinnor 45 Bury St Edmunds 14.

LONDON ONE NORTH

Sudbury 29 Chingford 29.

LONDON 2NE

Epping Upper Clapton 30 Diss 31.

LONDON 3NE

Upminster 10 Ely 34, Stowmarket 42 Lowestoft & Yarmouth 7.

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Newmarket 24 Bury III 22, Thetford 49 Woodbridge 3, Beccles 36 Thurston 29.

Division Two South: Hadleigh v Colchester IV (hwo).

Division Two West: Shelford III 57 Haverhill 9, Mildenhall 7 Cambridge III 74.

Division Three South: Bury IV 22 Halstead 11