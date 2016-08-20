Glory for Greyhound in Pub 7s

Mackenders was the scene of rugby sevens action last weekend, as pubs from across the area took to the pitch in a competition that had been by organised by Diss RFC.

After advancing beyond the Norwich Coach and Horses in the semi-finals, Botesdale Greyhound went on to contest a tight final against their Oaksmere opponents.

Rugby - Diss Pub 7's Festival. Diss Cock (in blue and white) v Norwich coach n horses. ANL-160814-153422006

A 26-25 victory secured the trophy for The Greyhound, which had been sponsored by Adnams of Southwold.

Meanwhile, in the Plate final, Bar Marios recorded their first victory of the tournament when they overwhelmed a plucky Diss Cock team.