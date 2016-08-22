Free rugby summer camps at Diss RFC this week

Diss Rugby Club will be the venue for two free rugby summer camps this week.

England Rugby community coaches will be at Mackenders on Wednesday (August 24) and Thursday to deliver fun rugby activities for boys and girls.

Wednesday will be the turn of the girls rugby camp with a 10am registration for any girls that are in Year Seven to Sixth Form.

The following day is open to any boys that are in years 7, 8 and 9.

Anyone wishing to seek more details is asked to email dissrugbyclub@yahoo.co.uk and share with others who might be interested.