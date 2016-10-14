Diss make decision to pull their side out of RFU cup

Dave Smith feels the right decision has been made after Diss Rugby Club pulled out of the RFU Intermediate Cup ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled tie at Welwyn, writes Russell Claydon.

The Blues have cited ‘a lack of front row cover’ as the reason for conceding their opening tie, and therefore participation in the national competition.

“It is not something we would normally do but the injuries issue has been quite severe recently,” said head coach Smith. “It is about player welfare really.

“This was a tough one but it was decided it was best for the club.”

Without six first-team players available on Saturday, Diss still managed to beat Old Cooperians 30-15 at Mackenders to ursurp their position at the top of the London League Two North East table in what Smith hailed as their best performance in his time at the club.

But it came at a cost with prop Matt Richards hobbling off after stand-in skipper Giles West had to leave the field with concussion.

Smith added: “We have been very successful (in the cups) in the last two years but we have to think about the bigger picture. It is the best thing to do.

“We are disappointed and we wish Welwyn all the best in the next round.”

With this weekend now off to recuperate, Smith is confident he will have enough players back fit in time for when the Blues return to league action, at Epping Upper Clacton on October 22 (3pm).