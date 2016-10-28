Diss coach previously unaware as to strength of options

Diss RFC head coach Dave Smith has been pleasantly surprised by the strength in depth at the club.

The first-team squad has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, but a host of youngsters have stepped into the breach to keep Diss top of the London League Two North East table.

And ahead of tomorrow’s home encounter against third-placed South Woodham Ferrers (3pm), Smith was full of praise for the replacements.

“We have used 30 players in six matches, which is a lot at any level,” he said.

“If you had told me at the start of the season we would have used that many and been top I would have laughed at you.

“But I have been blessed with a strength in depth that I never knew I had.

“As a coach you tend to stick to the players you know and trust, but the lads that have come in have been fantastic.

“The likes of Fred Precious and Will Waddingham have really caught the eye and I would be a fool not to consider them from now on, even when the senior players return to fitness.”