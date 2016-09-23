Diss coach anticipating hotly-contested Holt encounter

Dave Smith is expecting ‘kitchen sinks to be thrown’ when his Diss RFC side play host to rivals Holt tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

The game marks a first 2016/17 outing at Mackenders for Diss, who have won back-to-back away matches so far.

However, head coach Smith does not foresee the visitors granting his charges an easy time of it.

“You will never see a Diss versus Holt game where kitchen sinks are not being thrown at each other,” he said.

“There will be nothing comfortable about it because these are always competitive fixtures.

“It is a massive game because the local rivalry is so big between the teams.

“They will be coming to batter us and we will be looking to batter them at the same time.”

Despite sitting top of the table with 10 points — achieved thanks to victories over Rochford Hundred and Ipswich — Smith is adamant there is still plenty of room for improvement.

The winning margin has been slender on both occasions, with Diss at times needing to be more ruthless in their play.

Nevertheless, Smith has no complaints over the position Diss currently find themselves in.

“The statistics will tell you that we have got maximum points and won both games, but we have not played brilliantly,” he added.

“We are still some way off hitting our straps, but hopefully that is coming.

“At the same time I cannot moan. If you had offered me 10 points after two games a fortnight ago I would have bitten your hand off.

“The application the players have shown when the chips are down has been pleasing. We keep believing.

“The beauty of any sport is that if you win then the performances are soon forgotten by everyone.

“I think performance levels are over-egged a little bit. Winning is key but it would be nice to see some improvements.”

Smith was not due to make his final team selection until yesterday evening, with doubts remaining over the fitness of full-back Giles West.