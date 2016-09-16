Beaird hat-trick helps Diss to win first game

LONDON LEAGUE TWO

NORTH EAST

Rochford Hundred 25

Diss 28

Diss opened their league campaign with a hard-fought and ultimately deserved victory against a resilient and well drilled Rochford side on Saturday.

Hosting Rochford started brightly, but against the run of play Diss’ Chris Beaird scored the first of his three tries after retrieving a grubber kick from Sean McClure.

McClure converted, allowing Diss to settle into a more cohesive pattern, having repelled the home team’s early onslaught.

On 26 minutes, intelligent passing between the forwards and backs set up a second Diss try for Steve Hipwell.

McClure again converted and Diss headed into the second quarter of the game on the front foot, leading 14-0.

With minutes remaining in the half, Beaird broke through again, crashing his way over to score his second try, again converted by McClure.

But as the half came to its conclusion Rochford brought themselves back into the game with a well struck penalty.

Diss lost some shape after the restart and a careless period allowed the home side to muster up a real head of steam.

Indecision on the Diss try line on 47 minutes gave Rochford an easy converted try and another in the 64th minute brought them to within two points of the visitors.

However, Beaird crashed over to complete his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining to secrue the bonus point win and render Rochford’s third try late on as a mere consolation.

Diss are away this weekend, this time with a shorter journey to Ipswich (3pm).

n There was drama as Diss Saracens recorded a 14-7 victory over Fakenham.

The game was abandoned after 65 minutes when the referee was accidentally knocked out after he had become caught in a collision between the Diss scrum-half and Fakenham players.

Nevertheless, the result stood, with Zac Seward scoring two converted tries for Diss’ second string.

n Diss III started their season in style with a seven-try 45-0 demolition of Lakenham Hewitt at Mackenders.

Paul Cayley (2), Ben Brooks, Adam Williamson, Karlton Gray, Naz Girgin and Jordan Dunning were the try scorers, while Girgin added 1o further points off the tee.

n Diss Under-15s continued the positive form by thrashing Culford 36-0 under the lights at Mackenders last Friday evening.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, the visitors more than played their part in proceedings as they had several spells of domination.

But they were unable to breach the Diss defence, while the hosts ran in six tries of their own.