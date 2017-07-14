Relegation looking like no disaster as Diss keep on winning

It may not have felt that way at the time, but last season’s relegation is looking like a blessing in disguise for Diss Cricket Club, writes Liam Apicella.

That is the opinion of captain Mark Williamson, who on Saturday saw his side win a seventh Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Division One game in a row with victory over Vauxhall Mallards A.

It was a result that saw Diss go 44 points clear at the summit with six matches left to play.

An instant return to the Premier Division looks likely, with Williamson attributing much of the recent good form to the positive feeling that has been created.

“Relegation was not a nice experience, but it probably was a bit of a blessing in disguise,” said the skipper.

“In Division One we are playing new sides, there are no overseas players and we are able to blood some youngsters.

“It has created a real positive vibe at the club. On the pitch, off the pitch and in training — it has not been like that for three or four years.

“We still have six games left and nothing is done yet, but we have put ourselves in a very good position.”

Tomorrow, Diss will be aiming to take another step towards securing themselves promotion when relegation-threatened Mattishall visit Rectory Meadow (1pm).

Barnaby Chenery is unavailable for the encounter and will be replaced in the team by Aiden Browne.