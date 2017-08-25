Promotion race involving Diss going down to the wire

With their fate no longer in their own hands going into the final day, Diss captain Mark Williamson knows results will need to go his side’s way for them to earn promotion.

It is set to be an exciting finale to this year’s Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Division One season, with no fewer than four teams vying for two promotion spots to go up into the Premier Division.

Williamson’s Diss have occupied a top-two place for much of their first campaign back in Division One, following relegation last year.

However, a 120-run defeat to promotion rivals Stow two weeks ago, coupled with victories for Swardeston II and Stow last weekend, has seen them drop to third going into their final game at home to Lowestoft Town at Rectory Meadow tomorrow (12.30pm).

Diss trail second-placed Stow by five points, and new leaders Swardeston by 13 points, while they hold a four-point lead over Dereham in fourth.

But with a maximum of 25 points up for grabs (15 points for a win, plus 10 bonus points), the promotion race is set to go down to the wire.

“All we can do is win our game now that it is out of our hands,” Williamson said.

“We had been top for quite a few weeks but we’ve lost that, and we knew we had a free week coming up and it unfortunately came at the wrong time for us, the week after we lost to Stow.

“But that’s in the past and all we can do now is concentrate on ourselves.

“Hopefully we can do the business, results will go our way and we can have a great time celebrating (promotion) after. If not, we’ll come back and try again next year.”

Although Williamson admits missing out on promotion would be disappointing, having lost just three games all season, the Diss skipper believes his side will be well equipped to battle for a top-two finish again in 2018.

“At the start of the year we weren’t gung-ho about going up,” he said. “We’ve played well all year, but if we don’t go up it’s not the end of the world.

“It would be disappointing but we’d definitely come back next year and give it another go.”