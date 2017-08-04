Promotion drawing closer despite second wash out

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION ONE

Diss (98-1) versus

Swardeston II (212-9)

match abandoned

For the second week in succession, league-leading Diss saw their encounter washed out by the wet weather.

Home skipper Mark Williamson won the toss and with the rain forecasted, opted to field first.

The visiting opening pair went relatively cheaply, but Alfie Cooper (61) and George Walker (40) then provided resistance.

However, the pick of the Diss bowlers was James Hardy, who removed Cooper and also went on to claim a further three wickets.

He ended with figures of 4-39 from his nine overs, while Daniel Taylor also weighed in with another two wickets.

Diss were unable to bowl out Swardeston’s second string side, though, as they had one wicket in hand at the 50-over point with Ian Tuffs unbeaten at the crease with 46 runs to his name.

Chasing 213 for victory, Diss lost their captain Williamson for 16 runs when he was dismissed by the bowling of Sam Thelwell.

Fellow opener Chris Cooper was in much better form, though, as he scored a swift 43-ball knock of 61.

David Tooke (9) was alongside him when the rain fell and with no sign of conditions improving, the umpires took the decision to abandon the game with Diss having batted for 15 overs.

The result means that with three matches left to play, Diss hold a 30-point lead over second-placed Swardeston, with Dereham in third a further four points behind.

Williamson’s side have the chance to take another big step towards securing promotion at the first time of asking when they travel to seventh-placed Thetford Town tomorrow (1pm).

n Knocks of 42 and 40 from Andrew Gregory and James Skilleter could not prevent Diss III (116-9) from losing by eight wickets to Rackheath (117-2).

Gregory and Skilleter were the only Diss players to reach double figures, with the extras column (11) being their third highest run scorer.

With a relatively low score to chase to secure the victory, Rackheath made relatively light work of the task in hand.

Ross Gudde and Harry Skilleter claimed a wicket apiece, but that was as good as it got for Diss’ third team.

The defeat as left Diss second-from-bottom in the Division Four South West standings with six matches left to play.

Tomorrow, they will entertain neighbouring Garboldisham IV at Rectory Meadow (1pm).