Plenty of action for Diss anglers

Despite the frozen lakes since the turn of the year, there has still been plenty of action from members of the Diss Angling Club down at The Mere over recent weeks.

Nine anglers entered Sunday’s Fred Rose Ledger, with Dave Shearing taking the top honours at the end of the event.

Shearing had 16lb 11 oz made up from good roach and skimmers, while Ben Wilby and Andrew Mears followed in second and third place respectively.

A total of 10 competitors participated in the previous week’s match, with club chairman Stuart McClean taking the bragging rights with a haul of 8lb 5oz.

It sparked a double cause for celebration for McClean, who also scooped the Knockout Cup title, beating Steven Edwards in the final.

Another trophy was dished out last week in the form of the Pairs competition, with the combination of Ben Wilby and Andrew Mears scooping the top prize.

The club also hosted a couple of pike matches last month, and on both occasions Colin Lea won through, with Dordy Wilby finishing in the runners-up spot with their return of 8lb 5oz.

n The club will be holding its annual general meeting on Thursday, March 2 (8pm).

All members are welcome to attend the event at Diss Town FC in Brewers Green Lane, with the club also hopeful of attracting new members to the event to pass on their views.