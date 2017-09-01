Perry leads from the front on final day

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS

Old Buckenham (234-4) beat Sprowston (232-5)

by six wickets

A captain’s innings from Terry Perry helped Old Buckenham to end their 2017 campaign on a winning note on Saturday.

Perry won the toss and elected to field, before going to score an unbeaten century as his side successfully chased down their run target.

Old Bucks’ Jack Grant claimed the wickets of the visiting openers cheaply, but after that the hosts’ bowling attack were made to toil for a little while.

Sam Hales was the cause of much of their frustration, with the number five batsman scoring an unbeaten 93 from 125 balls.

There was also some good patience shown by Sprowston’s Laurie Ollerton, who scored 60 runs from his 122 deliveries faced.

The hosts managed to snare five wickets at the 50-over mark, with Grant the main aggressor.

He took one further wicket to add to his earlier brace, which saw him record figures of 3-31 off 10 overs, including one maiden.

Old Bucks’ reply got off to a positive start, with Perry and his partner Matthew Bint putting on 88 runs before the latter departed with 30 runs to his name.

Ben Askew was next to join Perry at the crease as the pair took the home side on to 148 before Askew was removed on 20.

Benjamin Shearing (21) and Andrew Lawrence (15) both came and went, but Perry remained in situ throughout, hitting 18 fours on his way to a 150-ball 117 runs.

Old Bucks required 47.4 overs to get over the victory line with just four wickets going down.

It was their tenth win of the year and saw them finish the season in fourth place, just 11 points adrift of North Runcton in third.

n In Division Three, Old Buckenham II (251-4) ran out 151-run winners over Sprowston II (100).

Like their first-team counterparts, Old Bucks’ second string had a centurion within the ranks — namely Ross Bailey.

The opener scored 118 runs at the top of the order, while Andy Austin chipped in with a useful 61.

And the visitors went on to defend their total with relative ease as Matthew Hendrie, Joel Meredith and Daniel Bint all claimed three wickets apiece.

The result has seen the second team finish fifth in the standings, having amassed 280 points from their 18 fixtures.

They won on nine occasions and lost seven times.