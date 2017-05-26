Old Bucks target win over unbeaten leaders Cromer

Terry Perry is hoping his Old Buckenham side can inflict a first defeat on early league leaders Cromer when the two sides meet tomorrow (1pm).

Three wins and an abandonment from their opening four games has seen Cromer installed as the front-runners in the fledging Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division table.

But Old Bucks captain Perry, whose side sit in fourth place heading into the weekend, believes his side can also be challenging at the top end of the table this season.

While Perry was quick to play down the significance of a possible win over the table toppers, the opening batsman knows that coming out on top on home turf could help spark a winning run over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got a tough game this week against Cromer,” he said. “But hopefully we can come out on the right side of it and we can put a run together.

“Cromer are obviously one of the strongest sides and I’m expecting a good game.

“We’ve got a good side and they’ve got a good side as well, and we’re going to have to perform to the best of our abilities against them.”

After bouncing back from their opening day defeat to Brooke with wins over North Runcton and Downham Town, Old Bucks looked on course to record their third successive win against Fakenham on Saturday, before the weather intervened and forced the match to be abandoned.

Fakenham opener Keegan Monahan-Fairlie’s knock of 68 was the highlight of the home side’s innings, which was restricted to 160-8 after 50 overs as Rob Austin (3-17), Robert Thurley (2-26), Nicholas Pentz (1-28), Chris Howes (1-30) and Glen Meredith (1-31) all took wickets for Old Bucks.

In response, openers Matthew Bint (46) and Perry (24), along with Thurley (2no) made key contributions to the run chase as they stood at 112-3 after 34 overs, but the rain arrived and forced play to stop.

With Old Bucks seemingly in the driving seat before the abandonment, needing 49 more runs and with seven wickets in hand, Perry conceded it ended up being a frustrating day for his side.

“Mentally it felt like a loss on Saturday,” the Old Bucks skipper admitted.

“Obviously we didn’t lose the game, but we came off so disappointed as we had dominated the game from the start.

“It was a shame because it was a good performance by the lads with the ball, and we were then up with the score and going quite well.

“It was very frustrating, but there’s nothing much you can do about the weather.

“We’ve just got to take it on the chin and move onto this week.”

Austin and Andrew Lawrence, who have taken nine wickets between them so far this season, are unavailable this weekend, with Perry expected to call-up players from the second team, who play in Division Three of the Norfolk Alliance and have won three of their first four games.

“We’ve got a great strength in depth of players at the club,” Perry enthused.