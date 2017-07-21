Old Bucks suffer a hammering

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Downham Town (100-0) beat Old Buckenham (99) by 10 wickets

Old Buckenham were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat from their trip to Downham Town on Saturday.

Visiting captain Terry Perry won the toss and elected to bat first, yet his side would last just 35.3 overs as they failed to rack up three figures.

Perry — opening the batting — went for a duck, as did Old Bucks’ number three batsman Thomas Bint.

A further five of the away batsmen failed to reach double figures as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

Batting at number nine, Rob Austin (19) was Old Bucks’ leading run scorer, with Andrew Lawrence adding a further 16 runs to his side’s small total.

Harrison Gregory was the pick of the Downham bowlers with his return of 3-25 from eight overs.

Gregory was due to bat at number three for the hosts, but his services were not required as openers Ian Harrison and Alex Stuart got the job done in less than 30 overs.

Harrison was the main aggressor with his knock of 58, while his partner Stuart weighed in with 31.

Having been Old Bucks’ best batsman, Austin also did relatively well with the ball as half of his eight overs were maidens.

Tomorrow, Perry’s team, who are currently fourth in the table, will look to return to winning ways when second-from-bottom Fakenham are their visitors (1pm).