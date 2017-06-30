Old Bucks lose their overseas player

Old Buckenham have been dealt a blow ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Brooke following the departure of their overseas player Nicholas Pentz, writes Liam Apicella.

The South African joined Old Bucks during the off-season and has gone on to take 24 wickets and score 280 runs so far this term.

However, the offer of a job in his homeland proved too tempting to turn down, with the all-rounder having left the country on Wednesday.

Captain Terry Perry revealed the league leaders were seeking to secure a swift replacement for Pentz, but he would also be content to promote from within for the trip to Brooke if necessary (1pm).

“It is a blow to lose Nicholas because he was a good cricketer and he was well liked around the club,” said Perry.

“We got him primarily to bat, but he ended up taking some key wickets.

“T his can happen with overseas players — they sometimes have to leave for unavoidable commitments.

“We are looking to bring in an all-rounder, but occasionally these things take time.

“We have some good local players that are more than capable of stepping up if required.”

Old Buckenham go into the encounter with Brooke on the back of a three-matching winning run.

When the teams met on the opening day, Brooke won by three wickets.