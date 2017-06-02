Old Bucks ease to victory over table-toppers Cromer

CECIL AMEY OPTICIANS NORFOLK ALLIANCE

PREMIER DIVISION

Old Buckenham (61-0)

beat Cromer (60)

by 10 wickets

Nicholas Pentz claimed six wickets as Old Buckenham cruised to victory against league leaders Cromer by 10 wickets on Saturday.

Old Bucks hosted the Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Premier Division table toppers at the weekend, and after a quick rain storm the toss took place.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, but it was Old Bucks who started well with Glen Meredith bowling Cromer opener Frankie Sutton for 16 runs.

Matthew Hendrie took the wicket of the other opener, Matthew Warnes, for a duck to reduce the unbeaten leaders to 19-2.

Robert Pruton and Richard Charlwood offered some resistance for the visitors and took their side’s tally to 53 without any further loss.

Nevertheless, the introduction of Chris Howes and Pentz helped Old Bucks to rip through the heart of the Cromer batting line-up.

Howes dismissed Charlwood (16) caught behind and then Pentz removed Purton (11) lbw to open the floodgates.

Pentz (6-13) added another five wickets to his tally, while Howes (2-11) tied down the other end as the pair eventually dismissed the away side for just 60 runs.

Old Bucks captain Terry Perry and his opening partner Matthew Bint had the not so easy job of knocking off the small total, but they both did it in style, finishing not out in the mid-20s to complete a 10-wicket victory as early as the 14th over.

Perry hit three fours on his way to an unbeaten knock of 23 from 41 balls, while Bint finished with two boundaries on his way to a score of 27 from the same amount of deliveries.

The home side’s total of 61 without loss was completed by 11 extra runs as they eased to a comfortable victory.

Old Bucks remain in fourth place in the Premier Division table, despite taking the full 25 points from their latest encounter, but previous leaders Cromer have slipped below them into fifth spot.

With the top five in the table currently separated by just eight points, Old Bucks will be looking to close the gap on the teams above them when they host second-from-bottom Horsford A tomorrow (1pm).

n On Sunday, Old Buckenham booked themselves a Carter Cup slot after winning a nerve-wracking game against a depleted Acle side. Old Bucks’ bowlers did a brilliant job to contain the home side to 196 all out, with only overseas player Jas Cheema contributing 103 not out after an early let off.

The visitors looked set to chase down the total with Perry and Bint, but the introduction of spinners on a very warm and dry track curtailed their reply.

Perry managed to pass 50, before a trio of mini-collapses caused anxiety in the camp, but a decent innings from Ben Shearing and a solid display from Meredith saw Old Bucks over the line by two wickets.