Norman Potter column: A week to remember at Diss RFC

It was another highly successful weekend for the club. Seven matches, five victories, one extraordinary draw and one narrow defeat.

The first team, knowing that a five-point victory would put them in a very strong position with two matches to go, took to the field well fired up.

The very observant spectators may have noticed some of the forwards putting hair brushes and combs in their dugout. This was easily explained away by the presence of television cameras!

A very plucky Campion side were really up against it and despite the very high score, acquitted themselves well.

The Saracens were away at Fakenham having been the only club to beat the North Norfolk side this season, but knew that even a win could not lift them above their second place.

The final score of 19 -10 to the hosts was a fair reflection of the match.

The third team cemented their position at the top of Eastern Counties North Three with a comprehensive victory over BroadLand II.

Those results mean all three of our senior sides have now been promoted.

On Sunday, the Under-16s avenged a previous defeat away at Lowestoft and Yarmouth by beating them by three points.

The Under-15s entertained Holt and also avenged a previous defeat.

The Under-14s and Under-13s both travelled to Holt — the 14s returning victorious and the 13s taking part in an extraordinary match that ended up level with both sides having scored 11 tries.