Nobbs on good form for Topcroft

CECIL AMEY

OPTICIANS

NORFOLK ALLIANCE

DIVISION TWO

Saham Toney (171-7)

lost to Topcroft (173-4)

by six wickets

James Nobbs’ bowling figures of 3-20 helped to inspire Topcroft to victory over Saham Toney on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Topcroft were unable to bowl out their hosts within their permitted 45 overs.

However, Nobbs showed impressive form with the ball as he removed Saham Toney’s opening three batsmen.

Ian Todd (2-38) was also among the wickets, while David Todd and Henry Parkinson picked up one apiece.

Chasing 172 to victory, the away team were given a solid foundation by their opening pair of Jacob Rhodes and Harry Windridge, who contributed 36 and 35 runs respectively before their wickets well.

Henry Parkinson added a useful 22 runs, leaving Matthew Babington (29 not out) and Ian Todd (22no) at the crease to score the winning runs.

The victory has left Topcroft at the top of the standings with a 22-point gap to second-placed Beccles Town, who suffered a defeat to Swaffham.

Tomorrow, Topcroft will aim to tighten their grip on the summit when they travel to third-placed Hethersett & Tas-Valley (1pm).

The hosts have won four of their last five matches.