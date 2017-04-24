Youngsters can hone tennis skills for free

Diss Heywood Tennis club will be getting involved in the Tennis for Kids initiative over the couple of next months.

The organisation will be holding three separate six-week coaching courses, recommended for children aged between five to eight, which aims to provide an opportunity to pick up a racket and be introduced to the sport in a fun and relaxed environment.

The first of those starts on Thursday, May 4 and runs through until Thursday, June 15.

The second begins on Monday, May 8 until Monday, June 19 and the other starts on Thursday, June 22 and ends on Thursday, July 27.

Each of those sessions start at 4.45pm and last for an hour and a free of charge.

Wortham Tennis Club have also signed up and will be running three blocks of six-week courses (April 28 - June 2, June 8 - July 13 and September 7 - October 19).

Harleston Tennis and Squash Club’s course will run from Tuesday, May 2 to Tuesday, June 6.

Last year, the scheme took the sport of tennis to 15,000 children across the country, and this year the initiative aims to reach 20,000 more.