Young Magpies trio tipped to shine at Super 6 Champs

Harleston Magpies Ladies head coach Rob Sorrell is confident the three youngsters called-up for the opening weekend of the Super 6 Indoor Championships will have no problems adapting to the senior game.

Lauren Rowe, Anna Tighe and Victoria Findlay were all part of the Magpies Under-18 squad that were recently crowned East Region Champions — success that saw them qualify for the National Finals on January 21.

But before that, the trio have been selected to represent their club at the UWE Centre for Sport in Bristol, where Magpies will be competing in Division One.

“The three girls coming in have just won that championship so they will be full of confidence,” said Sorrell.

“While there are some fresh faces in the squad, we also have plenty of experience still to help them through.

“Youngsters tend to not have much fear, so I expect them to handle the pressure and show what they can do.

“I am always excited before a big tournament like this, but there is extra excitement because of the new talents coming through.”

Magpies open up their campaign on Saturday against Chelmsford (12.30pm), before facing Ipswich (5.30pm).

On Sunday that is followed by clashes against Brooklands Poynton (12pm) and Clifton (4pm).

The following weekend, Bristol Firebrands, St Albans, Leicester and Surbiton will provide the opposition, with the top two sides after those matches earning promotion to the Premier Division.

Magpies squad: Lauren Barber, Debbie Francis, Lizzie Clymer, Annie Nunn, Bryony Lund, Maria Andrews, Charlotte Lee-Smith, Sarah Brook, Lauren Rowe, Anna Tighe, Victoria Findlay.

n Also this weekend, Harleston Magpies Men will be in Super 6 Indoor Championship Division One action in Nottingham.

On Saturday they take on West Herts (12.30pm) and Southgate (4.30pm), while on Sunday there are games against St Albans (9am) and Holcombe (2pm).

The weekend after they will face Cannock, Sheffield, Brooklands and Beeston.