Wright hints at tinkering set up for Minehead

Peter Wright has dropped a big hint that he could be changing his darts for the Cash Converters Players Championship Finals this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Mendham-based thrower, who climbed up to a new personal high of number three on the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Order of Merit on Sunday, recorded the most impressive win of his career at the weekend.

Wright landed four ton-plus checkouts and hit 10 180s as he saw off 16-time world champion Phil Taylor 16-10, in the quarter-finals of the SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts last Friday, before losing by the same scoreline to eventual winner Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals.

But despite his recent hot spell at the oche, which has also seen the 46-year-old reach the final of the Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals, Wright suggested earlier this week he might tinker with his set up once again.

“Wait and see what I’m playing with in Minehead this week,” Wright posted on Twitter on Monday. “I will shock you all.”

Wright is the seventh seed in Minehead this weekend and will get his latest bid for a first TV title started against world number 87 Jason Wilson tonight (approx 10pm).

A second round clash with either James Wade or Mervyn King awaits the winner tomorrow afternoon, before a potential encounter with reigning world champion Gary Anderson in the last 16.

The tournament concludes on Sunday evening.