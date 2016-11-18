Wright faces The Power tonight

Peter Wright will take on 16-time world champion Phil Taylor in the quarter-finals of the SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts tonight.

The Mendham-based thrower reeled off eight legs in a row to see off Darryl Fitton 10-3 in the last 16 on Wednesday night.

And ahead of playing in his first Grand Slam quarter-final, the fifth seed insists he can still improve.

“I still know there’s more in the tank,” the recent Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals runner-up said.

“I thought I was terrible (on Wednesday) but I set myself high standards and I didn’t meet them tonight.

“I’m not just happy with going through, I want to do to people what Phil Taylor did years ago, and that’s why I’m coming off annoyed.

“I have had some great battles with Phil and it should be another one on Friday.”

Wright went into Wednesday’s second-round clash with Fitton, the reigning World Trophy champion, having finished top of Group C.

The cross-code tournament, which sees the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and British Darts Organisation (BDO) face off, began on Saturday with the opening ties of the group stage.

Wright opened his campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of 2016 BDO World Championship finalist Jeff Smith in his first game, before whitewashing Australia’s Simon Whitlock 5-0 the next day to book his place in the last 16.

On Tuesday night, the colourful Scot edged past 19-year-old debutant Ted Evetts 5-3 in his final group game to finish top of Group C with maximum points.

The previous night had seen Fitton come through a nervy decider against Ian White to snatch second place in Group D.

A pair of 14-dart finishes gave Wright an early edge in their last 16 clash, before Fitton checked out 76 and 48 to move himself 3-2 up at the first break.

Wright fought back after the interval, igniting his challenge by following up a 13-darter with a 106 checkout as he pulled clear again at 4-3.

The world number five went on to win eight legs on the spin, with a 99 checkout in leg 13 completing a comfortable 10-3 success.

Wright will take to the Wolverhampton Civic Hall stage again tonight (8.35pm approx) for his quarter-final with Taylor, with a potential semi-final and final awaiting him on Sunday should he progress.