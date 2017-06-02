Wright due in World Cup action last night

Mendham’s Peter Wright was set to make his return to the Betway World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany last night.

The world number three skipped the pairs tournament last year, but was scheduled to partner up again with Gary Anderson as Scotland got their campaign started with a first-round clash against Singapore yesterday.

Wright and partner Anderson, ranked number two in the world, went into the event as the top seeds, with defending champions England seeded second and the Netherlands, represented by world number one and reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen, coming in as the third seeds.

If the Scottish pair came through last night’s first hurdle, a meeting with either Japan or Spain awaits them in the second round tomorrow afternoon, before the £300,000 tournament concludes on Sunday over two sessions with the quarter-finals in the afternoon and the semi-finals and final in the evening.

n Last week saw Wright and Anderson face off in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters, with Anderson prevailing 11-8 before beating van Gerwen 11-7 to retain the title.