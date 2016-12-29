Wright cruises to win over Lewis

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright was in imperious form on Wednesday evening as he booked his place in the third round of the William Hill World Darts Championships.

The number three seed wasted little time in defeating Welshman Jamie Lewis in straight sets, dropping just one leg during the entire contest.

Mendham-based Wright missed only four darts at doubles in 16 attempts, averaged 103.53 and took out spectacular finishes of 100, 130 and 144 in a stunning victory to ease into the last 16 of the competition at Alexandra Palace.

“I’ve missed this place over Christmas,” said Wright after following up his first-round win against Jerry Hendriks with another whitewash triumph.

“I’ve been practising a lot since my last game and I think it paid off.”

Last night, the 2014 runner-up was due to face number 14 seed Ian White in the evening session for a slot in the quarter-finals of the event.

Speaking about that match-up, Wright added: “I play Ian White next and it should be a fantastic game. I never look past the next one so I’m hoping to perform even better in that.”

Should the 46-year-old Scot advance beyond White, he will meet either James Wade or Michael Smith in the last eight today — the stage in which Wright has been knocked out in each of the last two years.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, with the best-of-13-sets final taking place on Monday night.