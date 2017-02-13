Wright completes UK Open qualifying hat-trick to finish top of Order of Merit

Peter Wright made it three PDC titles in just nine days after winning Coral UK Open Qualifier Six in Wigan yesterday.

The Mendham based thrower, who won the first and third qualifying events held on the previous weekend, defeated James Wade 6-3 in the final of the last qualifier.

Early victories over Steve Lennon and Kevin Painter put Wright into the last 32, before he dropped just seven legs in three games as he beat Dirk van Duijvenbode, John Henderson and Steve Beaton to reach the semi-finals.

It was there that the Scottish ace produced arguably his most stunning display as he fired in eight 180s in just 11 legs, which helped him come from behind to defeat two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in a deciding leg to reach the final.

Wright’s third title means that he tops the UK Open Order of Merit, securing a staggering £35,000 in prize money over the six events.

The televised finals of the UK Open will take place between March 3-5 at Butlins Minehead, with 128 players (96 from the Order of Merit and 32 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers) vying for the £350,000 prize fund and the highly sought-after title in the multi-board championship.