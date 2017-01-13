Wins needed if Magpies are to steer clear of relegation

Coach Rob Sorrell has conceded his Harleston Magpies Ladies side face a series of must-win fixtures in the Super 6 Indoor Championships this weekend.

They came away from the UWE Centre for Sport in Bristol last weekend with mixed emotions, having had two very contrasting days.

Only one point was collected from Saturday’s Division One encounters with Ipswich and Chelmsford, but 24 hours later some of the gloom was lifted courtesy of a 6-3 win over Brooklands Poynton.

Magpies followed that up by giving a good account of themselves against leaders Clifton Robinsons, before eventually losing 5-3.

It means Sorrell’s team sit sixth in the standings, with just three points separating themselves and the relegation zone ahead of concluding games versus Bristol Firebrands, St Albans, Leicester and Surbiton over the next two days.

“Last Saturday was a big disappointment, there is no denying that,” said Sorrell.

“We did not play at the level we want and expected more.

“But we showed on Sunday that lessons had been learned because they were much better performances.

“We showed we can compete against sides in the top half of the table and that is a positive because we will need to do that this weekend.

“I am not going to say we have to win every game, but to make sure we end up in mid-table and not in the relegation zone we need two or three wins. We have hit must win territory.”

Lucy Belsey, Victoria Findlay and Katherine Ridley have all been added to the squad for the second trip to Bristol, while Annie Nunn and Lizzie Clymer miss out through injury.

There is also a doubt over the availability of Debbie Francis.

n Meanwhile, Harleston Magpies Men also have a relegation scrap on their hands in Division One of the Men’s Super 6 Indoor Championships in Nottingham.

Three defeats and a goal difference of minus 18 has seen Magpies slip to second from bottom in the table.

They play Cannock, Sheffield, Brooklands and Beeston this weekend.