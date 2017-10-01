Trio of coaches come in to lend their expertise

To further enhances its sporting reputation, Framlingham College recently made three new coaching appointments.

Hockey has been the college’s leading light in recent years, and it is hoped the arrivals will help to bring some other sports in line.

Richard Daynes has joined as a tennis coach, having represented Suffolk at all levels.

Daynes has also previously been named the Suffolk Coach of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lucy Collishaw will inject some international experience to the netball set-up, having captained her country at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Collishaw was also part of the Hertfordshire Mavericks squad between 2005 and 2009.

And Chris Gange has been appointed the new head of PE, joining from Millfield School.

Gange previously captained Somerset Cricket Club’s second team and is a current elite playing full member of the MCC.