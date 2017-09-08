Tour of Britain begins in Newmarket

Not even the September showers could dampen the mood as some of cycling’s biggest names started Stage Six of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain in Newmarket this morning.

Fans young and old lined the town’s High Street, where they were able to catch glimpses of the likes of Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas as they prepared to tackle a course of over 180km through to Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast.

Members of Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club were out in force

Some local schoolchildren even got to meet the stars as they were introduced to the crowd on the main stage outside of the Jockey Club, presenting them with hand-made good luck banners.

Before the main action got under way, members of Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club — along with selected pupils from local academies — guided the peleton up towards the clock tower and out of town via the Exning Road.

The race got under way properly just outside of Exning, with the riders then negotiating their way through the likes of Fordham, Freckenham, Worlington, Mildenhall and Icklingham before heading to Bury St Edmunds.

There, they headed past a number of supporters stood outside of the Abbey Gardens.

Pupils from Cheveley Primary School presented Team Sky riders with a banner

The route will see them hit Ixworth for a sprint section and they will later speed through the likes of Eye, Stradbroke and Framlingham en route to the finish line, which they are expected to reach around 3pm.