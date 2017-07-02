Taylor and Ingram claim top spot at annual event

Conditions were cooler than the previous weekend for the 60 players that competed in the annual Peter Palmer Memorial competition at Diss Golf Club on Saturday.

During what turned out to be a close contest in both sections, Charlie Taylor won the Men’s event with 42 Stableford points.

Richard Jones claimed second spot on count-back with 41 points, followed by Paul Johnston in third, also with 41 points to his name.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Ladies’ section was Ruth Ingram, who finished ahead of the field thanks to her return of 41 points.

In second position was visiting player Vicky Elliston on 39 points.

Following the conclusion of the tournament and the distribution of prizes by Simon Palmer — son of the late Peter, in the clubhouse, two rounds of golf for four players Diss Golf Club was auctioned off.

This prize raised a total of £180, which will be put towards the 2017 Ladies’ Captain’s chosen charity — the Multiple Sclerosis Society.