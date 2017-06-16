Suffolk Amateur title thrill for Diss GC’s Biggs

James Biggs says he is ‘over the moon’ after winning the Suffolk Amateur Championship for the first time, writes Alex Moss.

The Diss Golf Club member set a new course record at his home club with an opening round of 63 on his way to winning the Todd Cup by a six-shot margin on Sunday.

And after claiming the biggest victory of his young career so far, the 21-year-old, who is a graduate from the Lee Westwood Academy, could not be happier.

“It’s the best tournament I’ve won,” he said.

“To win in a field of the best golfers in the county, I’m over the moon.

“In recent years I’ve not been rewarded for the golf I’ve been playing, but I was quietly confident. I’ve been playing pretty well for most of the year.

“It’s got to be the best tournament that I’ve won, and it’s a nice one to win.”

Biggs was among nine golfers from Diss Golf Club aiming for success on their home course at the weekend, with the newly-crowned champion thankful for the support he received from his fellow members during the event.

“I’d just like to mention the support I had from the golf club members, who gave up their day to come and watch,” he said.

“It was so nice to have so many familiar faces there and I’d like to thank them.”

On what the future may have in store, Biggs said: “I’ve tried to take it as far as possible with my golf and from a young age I’ve always wanted to be a golf professional. I’ve always had the self-belief.”