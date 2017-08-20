Stammers storms to victory in Junior Champs

Have your say

Junior skipper Charlie Stammers was victorious at Diss Golf Club’s Junior Championships on August 3.

It was a relatively straightforward win for Stammers, who beat his nearest opponent — Josh Goulton — by a four-shot margin.

Meanwhile, the nett competition was won by Luke Green, with the eight-hole Jill Driver Trophy for High Handicaps being clinched. by Alfie Burr.

It was a return of an impressive with 25 points that got the job done for Burr.

Alex Lawrie was second and Imogen Potter — making her competition debut — came third.

Any juniors looking to join Diss Golf Club can find out more information by calling the club on 01379 641025 or visiting www.dissgolf.co.uk.

n Simon Palmer was the champion at Diss GC’s Hillside Classic event on August.

He finished with 43 Stableford points, one clear of runner-up Jason Petit.

Sandra Bowman won the Ladies section with 39 points, Kerry Enever had the ‘longest Drive’ (Ladies) and Steve Enever won ‘nearest the pin’ (Men).