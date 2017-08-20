Stammers storms to victory in Junior Champs

Junior skipper Charlie Stammers was victorious at Diss Golf Club’s Junior Championships on August 3.
It was a relatively straightforward win for Stammers, who beat his nearest opponent — Josh Goulton — by a four-shot margin.
Meanwhile, the nett competition was won by Luke Green, with the eight-hole Jill Driver Trophy for High Handicaps being clinched. by Alfie Burr.
It was a return of an impressive with 25 points that got the job done for Burr.
Alex Lawrie was second and Imogen Potter — making her competition debut — came third.
Any juniors looking to join Diss Golf Club can find out more information by calling the club on 01379 641025 or visiting www.dissgolf.co.uk.
n Simon Palmer was the champion at Diss GC’s Hillside Classic event on August.
He finished with 43 Stableford points, one clear of runner-up Jason Petit.
Sandra Bowman won the Ladies section with 39 points, Kerry Enever had the ‘longest Drive’ (Ladies) and Steve Enever won ‘nearest the pin’ (Men).
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.