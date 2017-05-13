Sponsors play a key role in successful Diss GC Seniors Open

He may have missed out on the main prize on countback, but organiser Steve Jacques remained in positive mood after this year’s Diss Golf Club’s Seniors Open passed by successfully.

It was Haverhill Golf Club’s David Roope and Tim Daniels that triumphed on the day with 41 points, winning themselves a golf bag worth in the region of £150.

GET IN THE HOLE: Diss' Steve Wells putts on the green

While Jacques — partnered by Woodbridge’s Harvey MacIntyre — would liked to have got his hands on the main prize, he conceded that having a victorious team from another club will have done the competition no harm in the long run.

“We had 27 clubs involved, which is the most ever,” he said.

“And if we kept having Diss winners, people might start to think there is some bias and the home players have got an advantage.

“To have two chaps from elsewhere deservedly win shows that there are no advantages and that it is completely fair.”

CHAMPIONS: The winning pair from Haverhill receive their prize from sponsors Thurlow Nunn

Jacques was also quick to pay tribute to the many sponsors that help the competition to function.

Thurlow Nunn were the main sponsor, but a host of other organisations were involved, including Tesco, Diss Garden Centre, Park Hotel, Greene King, Adnams and Aspal Cider.

“So many companies helped out with prizes and sponsoring nearest the pin competitions,” he added.

“We reached our maximum of 88 players a long time ago and that is because we have very good sponsors who provide good prizes.”

“We are extremely grateful for all of their help.”