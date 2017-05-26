Snakebite still has his sights set on being at the summit

Peter Wright says he still has ambitions to be the best player in the world after bouncing back in style from his Betway Premier League disappointment last week.

Wright averaged a staggering 120.71 in his 6-3 win over rising star Rob Cross in the semi-finals of Players Championship 11 on Saturday, before defeating Daryl Gurney by the same scoreline in the final to clinch the £10,000 title in Milton Keynes.

After the final, the 47-year-old, ranked third on the PDC Order of Merit, revealed the setback in the Premier League had not put a stop to his dream to reach the top.

“Obviously it’s going to take a little while, but yes I believe I can get to number one and that’s my target,” Wright said.

“I want to be number one in the world and Michael (van Gerwen) is absolutely fantastic, but if you believe in yourself then you can do it.”

Wright has been in Dubai this week playing in the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters, the first event of this year’s World Series.

After beating Dave Chisnall 10-5 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, the Scot was due to face Gary Anderson in the semi-finals yesterday.