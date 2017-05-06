Skilleter claims the Singles title

James Skilleter was crowned the Open Singles champion at Diss & District Table Tennis League’s finals night on Saturday evening.

Skilleter overcame Stephen Stolworthy by a margin of 12-10, 14-16, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 to clinch the title.

Stolworthy, though, prospered with partner Trevor Cottee to beat Skilleter and Lewis Taylor in the Open Doubles, while Stolworthy also beat Skilleter in the Over-40s event.

Other winners on the night included: John Monk (Over-50s), Ian Brown (Over-60s), Dan Taylor (Handicap Singles), Alan Worthington (First Division Singles), Pat West (Ladies Singles) and Lewis Taylor (Over-18s/Under-40s).