School competitions take centre stage

More than 220 pupils and eight schools took part in Diss High School’s annual cross country race.

The schools to feature in the event were: All Saints, St Andrews, Burston, Bressingham, Dickleburgh, Garboldisham, Roydon and Tivetshall.

Those currently in Year 3 ran 1,000m, while Year 4 students competed over an extra 200m. Year 5 runners, meanwhile, went over a distance of 1,400m and Year 6 ran 1,600m.

The winner of the Year 3 Girls’ race was Eva Barton (Dickleburgh), with Seth Baker (Bressingham) being the Year 3 Boys winner.

Roydon duo Eleanor Shoko and Oslo Chapman scooped the Year 4 races, while another Roydon pair — Grace Greenhalf and Bradley West — won the Year 5 races.

The Year 6 girl winner was Lia Briggs from All Saints and the Year 6 boy winner was St Andrews’ Fred Rednall.

The top 10 runners in each race have been selected to represent the Diss Primary Cluster in the South Norfolk School Sports Partnership event, due to be held later this year.

n Schools from Burston, Tivetshall, Garboldisham and Dickleburgh competed in a recent 14-team netball tournament.

The tournament was played as a league format and was dominated by one school in particular — Garboldisham 1 were the winners, with Garboldisham 2 runners-up and third place going to Garboldisham 4.