Rodwell gets a second call-up to SON squad

Diss’ Evie Rodwell has been selected as part of the Special Olympics Norfolk (SON) squad for next week’s GB National Games in Sheffield.

The 15-year-old, who is a Down’s Syndrome gymnast, is the only member of the Norfolk team has previous experience of the four-day event, which gets under way on August 7.

Aged 11, Rodwell returned home with a haul of five silver medals to show for her medals, while on this occasion she is hoping to go one better.

Rodwell’s mum Jo said: “Despite all the difficulties she has endured it never ceases to amaze me how she comes alive, shining with confidence, whilst hundreds of strangers look on at these competitions.

“We have met some inspiring people and had some amazing experiences through all this.

“As parents we’ve always been very proactive in encouraging Evie to have as normal a life as possible.

“Special Olympics has complimented our way of thinking, focusing on the ‘can’ ability as opposed to the disability.”

Meanwhile, Nicola Fish — chair of SON — added: “Everyone’s very excited and hopeful we’ll bring back some medals.

Most of all we’re hoping the athletes reap the rewards of confidence, friendship and physical and mental wellbeing that events like this offer those involved in Special Olympics.

“We want them all to have big smiles, win or lose.”