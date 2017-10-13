Rickinghall racer keeps his cool to win title at Snetterton

Rickinghall’s Paul Wilby secured the Team Respro MRO 600 Clubman title at Snetterton last weekend, writes Liam Apicella.

Wilby went into the final race of the season with an advantage of 78 points over his nearest rival.

And he made no mistake at the Norfolk circuit, banishing memories of two years ago when he blew a lead at the same stage.

Following his success, Wilby was quick to pay tribute to those that had helped to make the victory possible.

“If someone told me I would have finished in the top three at the start of the season I would have been happy with that, so to win it is fantastic,” he said.

“But it would not have been possible without so much help.

“I have so many sponsors to thank. MOREMOTO at Gislingham, Phil at All Bolts in Eye, Matt at DP Manufacturing in Wortham and Darren at MCT suspension in Stowmarket have been fantastic.

“And my wife Ange has been the rock of it all and why everything has run so smoothly.

“She is crucial to what I do.”