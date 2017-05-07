Renowned cyclist coming to Diss CC

For those that are keen to learn some of the science behind endurance cycling as a sportive rider or triathlete, Diss Cycling Club has organised for a national level expert — Dr Auriel Forrester —to present on the subject.

Dr Forrester is a decorated cyclist, having won a host of titles, including being crowned UCI World Champion in the Masters Pursuit in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001,

The presentation will start at 7:30pm on Monday, May 8, at Roydon Village Hall.

Both members and non-member are welcome to attend and Diss CC is covering all of the costs, making it a free event for those that visit.